Critical Comparison: Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) & Haynes International (NYSE:HAYN)

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) and Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Friedman Industries and Haynes International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Friedman Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Haynes International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Haynes International has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.96%. Given Haynes International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Haynes International is more favorable than Friedman Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Friedman Industries and Haynes International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Friedman Industries $142.10 million 0.30 -$5.25 million N/A N/A Haynes International $490.21 million 0.45 $9.74 million $0.78 22.46

Haynes International has higher revenue and earnings than Friedman Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Friedman Industries and Haynes International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Friedman Industries -5.06% -4.20% -3.65% Haynes International 1.23% 1.76% 0.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Friedman Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Haynes International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Friedman Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Haynes International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Friedman Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Haynes International pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Haynes International pays out 112.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Friedman Industries has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Haynes International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Friedman Industries has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haynes International has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Haynes International beats Friedman Industries on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils. This segment offers its coil products and processing services primarily to steel distributors and customers manufacturing steel products, such as steel buildings, railroad cars, barges, tanks and containers, trailers, component parts, and other fabricated steel products through its own sales force. The Tubular segment manufactures line and oil country pipes, as well as pipes for structural applications. This segment sells its tubular products principally to steel and pipe distributors through its own sales force. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Longview, Texas.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P. Haynes in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, IN.

