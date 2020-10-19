Piper Sandler Comments on Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.58 and a beta of 1.62. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $29.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 533,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 224,040 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,109,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 109,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 121,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,468 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $865,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,336.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $339,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,333 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.