Comparing 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) & Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 1847 Goedeker and Williams-Sonoma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 Goedeker 0 0 0 0 N/A Williams-Sonoma 3 8 7 0 2.22

Williams-Sonoma has a consensus target price of $89.41, suggesting a potential downside of 14.85%. Given Williams-Sonoma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Williams-Sonoma is more favorable than 1847 Goedeker.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1847 Goedeker and Williams-Sonoma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 Goedeker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Williams-Sonoma $5.90 billion 1.39 $356.06 million $4.84 21.69

Williams-Sonoma has higher revenue and earnings than 1847 Goedeker.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.6% of Williams-Sonoma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Williams-Sonoma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 1847 Goedeker and Williams-Sonoma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 Goedeker N/A N/A N/A Williams-Sonoma 6.83% 36.53% 10.62%

Summary

Williams-Sonoma beats 1847 Goedeker on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc. operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Ballwin, Missouri. 1847 Goedeker Inc. is a subsidiary of 1847 Goedeker Holdco Inc.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. The company also provides home decor products under the West Elm brand; products designed for creating childhood memories by decorating nurseries, bedrooms, and play spaces where children could play, laugh, learn, and grow under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; and line of furniture, bedding, lighting, decorative accents, and others for teen bedrooms, dorm rooms, study spaces, and lounges under the Pottery Barn Teen brand. In addition, it offers a range of assortments of lighting, hardware, furniture, and home dÃ©cor inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; and women's and men's accessories, small leather goods, jewelry, key item apparel, paper, entertaining and bar, home dÃ©cor, and seasonal items under the Mark and Graham brand. The company markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 614 stores comprising 572 stores in 43 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico; 20 stores in Canada; 19 stores in Australia; 3 stores in the United Kingdom; and 129 franchised stores, as well as e-commerce websites in various countries in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, and South Korea. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

