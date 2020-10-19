Analyzing Global Ecology (OTCMKTS:GLEC) & Garmin (OTCMKTS:GRMN)

Global Ecology (OTCMKTS:GLEC) and Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Global Ecology has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garmin has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Ecology and Garmin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ecology N/A N/A N/A Garmin 24.82% 17.77% 13.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Ecology and Garmin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ecology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Garmin $3.76 billion 5.04 $952.49 million $4.45 22.27

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than Global Ecology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of Garmin shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Garmin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Global Ecology and Garmin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ecology 0 0 0 0 N/A Garmin 1 4 4 0 2.33

Garmin has a consensus target price of $96.17, indicating a potential downside of 2.98%. Given Garmin’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Garmin is more favorable than Global Ecology.

Summary

Garmin beats Global Ecology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Ecology Company Profile

Global Ecology Corporation, through its subsidiary and joint ventures, engages in the production and sale of soil and water remediation technologies. Its products include Mobile PureWater System, a mobile water purification system for use in areas where safe and clean drinking water is scarce or affected by natural disasters; and IMS1000, an ionized mineral solution for treating reservoirs, lakes, and other large bodies of water, as well as for large HVAC systems, waste water systems, drilling water de-contamination, and various agricultural applications. The company's products also comprise soil remediation products, including natural fertilizers/soil additives and compost products for enhancing crop yield and turf growth. It has a strategic partnership with International Renewable Energy Organization. The company was formerly known as Homeland Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Global Ecology Corporation in August 2009. Global Ecology Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names. The Aviation segment provides navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, weather radar, radar altimeter, datalink weather, in-cockpit and cloud connectivity, voice controls, and other products and services; wearables, portables, apps, training, simulation, and aviation data services; and traffic collision avoidance, engine information, and terrain awareness and warning systems. This segment also offers controller-pilot data link, a suite of automatic dependent surveillance broadcast solutions. The Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, Cartography Products, fish finders, sounders, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wearable devices, sailing products, and entertainment products. The Outdoor segment offers outdoor handhelds, wearable devices, golf devices, and dog tracking and training/pet obedience devices. The Fitness segment provides running/multi-sport watches, cycling computers, cycling power meters, cycling safety and awareness products, and Connect IQ and activity tracking devices, as well as Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are Web and mobile platforms for users to track and analyze their fitness and wellness data. The company sells its global positioning system receivers and accessories to retail outlets; and aviation products to aviation dealers and aircraft manufacturers through a network of independent dealers and distributors. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

