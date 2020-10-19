Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CGNX. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Cognex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. Cognex has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $333,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,895,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,522 shares of company stock worth $32,446,379 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.