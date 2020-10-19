Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CETX opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.73). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 47.64% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The company had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

