Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will report sales of $66.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.70 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $1.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,673.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $75.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $188.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $282.70 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $507.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.39). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCUS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $107,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 614.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $21.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.17.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

