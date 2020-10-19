Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AROW. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arrow Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of AROW opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $38.31.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 194,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,843.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 32.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

