$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to announce sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $9.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 468,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $12,891,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,919,270 shares in the company, valued at $52,779,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,395,127 shares of company stock worth $123,374,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 5.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 2.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 20.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $28.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

