Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) will report $309.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $299.00 million. Verso reported sales of $616.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $1.74. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

NYSE:VRS opened at $8.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $277.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.84. Verso has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Verso’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Verso by 196.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Verso in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verso during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Verso during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

