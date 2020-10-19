BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.06 Million

Equities analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to announce sales of $85.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.42 million and the lowest is $84.50 million. BlackLine posted sales of $74.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year sales of $337.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.50 million to $338.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $399.77 million, with estimates ranging from $386.22 million to $418.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackLine from $54.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on BlackLine from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of BL stock opened at $101.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.25 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $101.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 12,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $1,072,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,197.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $12,395,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,613,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $23,209,123. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

