BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.06 Million

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to announce sales of $85.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.42 million and the lowest is $84.50 million. BlackLine posted sales of $74.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year sales of $337.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.50 million to $338.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $399.77 million, with estimates ranging from $386.22 million to $418.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackLine from $54.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on BlackLine from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of BL stock opened at $101.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.25 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $101.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 12,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $1,072,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,197.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $12,395,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,613,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $23,209,123. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cognex Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens
Cognex Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens
Cemtrex Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners
Cemtrex Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners
Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.03 Million
Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.03 Million
Arrow Financial Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Arrow Financial Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Altice USA Inc This Quarter
$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Altice USA Inc This Quarter
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verso Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.25 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verso Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.25 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report