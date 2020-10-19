Brokerages Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post sales of $65.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.40 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $72.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $262.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $265.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $258.25 million, with estimates ranging from $257.30 million to $259.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 14.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Byline Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NYSE:BY opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $500.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Phillip R. Cabrera acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $110,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindsay Y. Corby sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $29,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,612 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,030,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 200,995 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 30,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 31,633 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 486.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 304,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 252,225 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

