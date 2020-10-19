Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Short Interest Update

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the September 15th total of 9,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $396,451. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $88,001.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $94,268.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,805,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after buying an additional 101,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after buying an additional 158,967 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,525,000 after buying an additional 75,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,658,000 after buying an additional 214,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET opened at $26.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.55.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

