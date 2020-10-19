BidaskClub Upgrades Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) to Buy

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen restated an “average” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Accuray has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Get Accuray alerts:

ARAY opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.54 million, a PE ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.40 million. Accuray had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accuray will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Accuray news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,370 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $37,349.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Accuray by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.