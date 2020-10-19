Short Interest in ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Increases By 20.0%

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ARKAY opened at $110.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01. ARKEMA/S has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.54.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARKEMA/S will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARKAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARKEMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded ARKEMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

