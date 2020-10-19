Short Interest in ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Drops By 18.3%

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,400 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,014.0 days.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at $39.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ASGTF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.