Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Decreases By 17.0%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,294,600 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 3,970,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,267.2 days.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

