Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Short Interest Update

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ALST opened at $0.08 on Monday. Allstar Health Brands has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.

Allstar Health Brands Company Profile

Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.

