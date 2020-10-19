Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Down 14.8% in September

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of AHKSY opened at $17.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. Asahi Kasei has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.
Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Asahi Kasei will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
About Asahi Kasei
Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers elastic polyurethane filament, cupro fiber, nonwoven fabric, and nylon 66 filament products. The company also provides petrochemical products, such as styrene, acrylonitrile, polyethylene, and polystyrene; performance polymer products, including synthetic rubber and engineering plastics; and performance material and consumable products, such as coating materials, microcrystalline cellulose, explosives, explosion-bonded metal clad, hollow-fiber filtration membranes, ion-exchange membranes, electronic materials, food wrapping film, and plastic films, sheets, and foams, as well as lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators, and electronic devices.
