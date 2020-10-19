Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Down 14.8% in September

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of AHKSY opened at $17.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. Asahi Kasei has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Asahi Kasei will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AHKSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers elastic polyurethane filament, cupro fiber, nonwoven fabric, and nylon 66 filament products. The company also provides petrochemical products, such as styrene, acrylonitrile, polyethylene, and polystyrene; performance polymer products, including synthetic rubber and engineering plastics; and performance material and consumable products, such as coating materials, microcrystalline cellulose, explosives, explosion-bonded metal clad, hollow-fiber filtration membranes, ion-exchange membranes, electronic materials, food wrapping film, and plastic films, sheets, and foams, as well as lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators, and electronic devices.

