Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,271,600 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 1,064,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,156.0 days.

Accor stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32. Accor has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

