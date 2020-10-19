Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in September

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,582,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 8,816,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $40.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $380.18 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACDVF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

