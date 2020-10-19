T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $150.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a sector outperform rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.04.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $114.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $123.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,766,086,000 after buying an additional 21,476,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,027,173,000 after buying an additional 14,782,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after buying an additional 8,614,541 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,076,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $632,830,000 after buying an additional 3,702,833 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

