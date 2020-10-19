XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of XPEL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

XPEL stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. XPEL has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $759.36 million, a P/E ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 2.07.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 17,026 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $473,152.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,746,095.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Constantine sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $280,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,814,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,819,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,229 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,574 over the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of XPEL by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of XPEL by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

