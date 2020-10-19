DA Davidson Weighs in on Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.98.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

