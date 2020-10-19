Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Alcoa Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:AA opened at $12.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $23.47.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,029.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Alcoa by 933.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

