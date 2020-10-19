Brokers Set Expectations for Boston Properties, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.51 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

BXP has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $77.67 on Monday. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average of $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 44.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 33.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 54.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 225.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

