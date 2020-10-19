FY2020 EPS Estimates for CyrusOne Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CONE)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of CyrusOne in a research report issued on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

CONE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities started coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

CyrusOne stock opened at $76.91 on Monday. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 452.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $414,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at $29,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 65.5% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 108.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 39.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

