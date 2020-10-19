FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:MAA)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.26.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.10.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $119.44 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.51.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

