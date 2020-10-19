Piper Sandler Comments on Westamerica Bancorporation’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report released on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WABC. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $55.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.67. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.19.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 37.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $136,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,521,000 after buying an additional 28,577 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

