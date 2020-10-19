Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.19 Per Share

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

NYSE C opened at $43.19 on Monday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 78.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,970,000.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

