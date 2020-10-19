FY2020 EPS Estimates for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Lowered by KeyCorp

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Douglas Emmett in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.13.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $24.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 51.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 201,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 68,656 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 30.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 366,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 84,484 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $454,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 41.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 62,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 98.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

