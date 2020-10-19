DCP Midstream, LP Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for DCP Midstream in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DCP. UBS Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NYSE DCP opened at $13.06 on Monday. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 12.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 194.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

