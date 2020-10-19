Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report issued on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $157.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.08 and a 200 day moving average of $146.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $4,050,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,136 shares of company stock valued at $15,770,640. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 6,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

