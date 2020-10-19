Brokers Set Expectations for Eastgroup Properties Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EGP)

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Eastgroup Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.31 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $138.62 on Monday. Eastgroup Properties has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $148.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $228,106.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,425,379.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $148,986.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,842,076.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,536 shares of company stock worth $472,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

