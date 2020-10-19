FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Reduced by Analyst

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cubic in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $2.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cubic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

NYSE CUB opened at $58.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. Cubic has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $350.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.81 million.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cubic during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the third quarter worth $29,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the second quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the first quarter worth $128,000.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

