Essex Property Trust Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $12.86 Per Share (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Essex Property Trust in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $12.86 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $12.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ESS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Truist raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.31.

ESS opened at $202.04 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.0% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,772,000 after acquiring an additional 39,394 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

