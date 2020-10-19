Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.10.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

NYSE:EPD opened at $17.21 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 32,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 12,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

