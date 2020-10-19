Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fastenal’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fastenal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 15th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.43.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Shares of FAST opened at $45.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 64.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,878,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,965 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,738,000 after acquiring an additional 684,114 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $19,844,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 95.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,270,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 621,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,395,000 after acquiring an additional 620,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $683,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,624 shares of company stock worth $4,070,045 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

