Analysts Issue Forecasts for Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $18.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.99. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.68 EPS.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.29.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $206.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.