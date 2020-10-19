First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for First Republic Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $5.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FRC. Citigroup upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Maxim Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $126.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $128.79.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

