Brokers Set Expectations for Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $19.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.16. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $6.03 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.79 EPS.

GS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.29.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $206.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.41 and its 200 day moving average is $195.54. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

