Piper Sandler Weighs in on FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FVCB)

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH alerts:

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FVCB opened at $12.23 on Monday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.