Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Increased by Analyst

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $39.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 170.8% during the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

