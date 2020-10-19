Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Increased by Analyst

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $39.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 170.8% during the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

XPEL Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
XPEL Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
DA Davidson Weighs in on Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2020 Earnings
DA Davidson Weighs in on Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Alcoa Corp’s FY2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Alcoa Corp’s FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Boston Properties, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Boston Properties, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for CyrusOne Inc Increased by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for CyrusOne Inc Increased by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Raised by KeyCorp
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Raised by KeyCorp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report