SEI Investments (SEIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect SEI Investments to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SEIC opened at $55.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. ValuEngine lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

