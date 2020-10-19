New Residential Investment (NRZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect New Residential Investment to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.87 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 74.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. On average, analysts expect New Residential Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $8.15 on Monday. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on NRZ. UBS Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,499.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

