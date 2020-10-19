Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $45.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.12 and a beta of 1.48. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LVS. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.06.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

