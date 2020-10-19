Harmonic (HLIT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Harmonic to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $73.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Harmonic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HLIT opened at $6.40 on Monday. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $623.55 million, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Harmonic news, Director David Krall bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,349.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Earnings History for Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amgen Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Amgen Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
SEI Investments to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
SEI Investments to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
New Residential Investment Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
New Residential Investment Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Las Vegas Sands Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Las Vegas Sands Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Harmonic to Release Earnings on Monday
Harmonic to Release Earnings on Monday
Cohen & Steers to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Cohen & Steers to Release Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report