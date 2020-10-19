Harmonic (HLIT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Harmonic to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $73.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Harmonic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HLIT opened at $6.40 on Monday. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $623.55 million, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Harmonic news, Director David Krall bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,349.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

