Cohen & Steers (CNS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Cohen & Steers to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 55.04%. On average, analysts expect Cohen & Steers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNS stock opened at $59.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.26. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $78.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.44.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Earnings History for Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

