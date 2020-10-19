Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.25). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 95.25%. The business had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.70 million. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

BHLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

