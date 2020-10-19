Avery Dennison (AVY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avery Dennison to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Avery Dennison stock opened at $134.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.01 and a 200-day moving average of $114.59. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06.
In other Avery Dennison news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
