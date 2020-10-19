Avery Dennison (AVY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avery Dennison to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $134.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.01 and a 200-day moving average of $114.59. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

